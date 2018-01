BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces $22.0 Mln Acquisition Of Two 2006-Built Panamax Vessels

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners Lp:

* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES $22.0 MILLION ACQUISITION OF TWO 2006-BUILT PANAMAX VESSELS

* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP - ‍VESSELS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED TO NAVIOS PARTNERS’ OWNED FLEET WITHIN Q1 2018​

* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP - ‍VESSELS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $4.8 MILLION OF EBITDA FOR FIRST YEAR​

* NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS LP - ‍EXPECTED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET, $14.3 MILLION BANK DEBT MATURING IN 2023