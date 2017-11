BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners reports Q3 earnings per share $‍0.06​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp qtrly earnings per share $‍0.06​

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp qtrly revenue ‍about $60.0 million versus $50.3 million

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - qtrly ‍time charter equivalent rate per day decreased to $15,588 per day, versus $16,968 per day

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per common unit $0.04​