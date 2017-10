Oct 20 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar announces launch of refinancing of its senior secured term loan

* Navistar International-‍launches refinancing of Navistar’s $1.0 billion senior term loan with new $1.6 billion senior secured term loan due to mature in nov 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)