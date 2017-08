June 7 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp:

* Navistar reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.86

* Q2 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.07 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view -$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍expects stronger second half, driven by backlog and improving industry conditions​

* ‍Takes $60 million charge for used truck inventories in quarter​