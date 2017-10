Sept 28 (Reuters) - Csra Inc:

* Csra Inc - ‍one-year, potential $34.6 million blanket purchase agreement (bpa) includes two one-year options​

* Csra Inc - ‍ department of navy has chosen co to provide cloud computing services for its research and development establishment​

* Csra-Co will provide advanced cloud migration, engineering&maintenance services from Amazon web services &Microsoft Azure to Navy’s sci-tech community​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: