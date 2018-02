Feb 1 (Reuters) - NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES

* NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LTD - FILES FOR IPO

* NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IPO OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES

* NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES - BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE ICICI SECURITIES AND EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES Source text: bit.ly/2rXfHzh