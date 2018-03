March 7 (Reuters) - NBG PANGAEA:

* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF THREE WAREHOUSES IN ASPROPYRGOS, ATTICA, FOR EUR 13.1 MLN‍​

* SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2G02hWx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)