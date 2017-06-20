BRIEF-NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal

June 20 (Reuters) - NCC

* NCC and Platzer agree on major transaction in Garda and Molndal

* Says in Garda NCC will acquire 50 pct of the property-owning company from Platzer when the detailed development plan gains legal force at underlying property value of approx SEK 300 mln as well as a supplementary purchase consideration of about SEK 45 mln upon completion

* Says Platzer will repurchase NCC’s 50-percent share when the property is completed

* Says transaction also entails that Platzer is planning to acquire future NCC's projects in central Molndal