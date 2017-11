Nov 29 (Reuters) - NCC GROUP PLC:

* NCC GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

* SAYS ‍APPOINTMENT OF ADAM PALSER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* SAYS ‍PALSER WILL JOIN GROUP ON 1 ST DECEMBER 2017​

* SAYS ‍PALSER WAS PREVIOUSLY CEO OF NSL LTD​

* SAYS ‍WITH EFFECT FROM ADAM‘S APPOINTMENT, CHRIS STONE WILL BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* SAYS ‍BRIAN TENNER WILL RESUME HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​