Dec 11 (Reuters) - NCI Building Systems Inc:

* NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING BY INVESTMENT FUNDS ASSOCIATED WITH CLAYTON DUBILIER & RICE, LLC

* NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC - SALE OF AN AGGREGATE OF 7.15 MILLION SHARES OF NCI'S COMMON STOCK ON AN UNDERWRITTEN BASIS