BRIEF-NCI Building Systems Q4 Adj. Non-Gaap EPS $0.32 Excluding Items

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nci Building Systems Inc:

* NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FISCAL YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 SALES $488.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $478.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $390 MILLION TO $410 MILLION

* - AT QUARTER-END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $545.6 MILLION, UP 5.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* - FOR QUARTER, COMPANY ESTIMATED HURRICANES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED SALES BY APPROXIMATELY $16.0 MILLION

* - INTERNAL BOOKINGS AND QUOTING ACTIVITY INDICATES A CONTINUATION OF LOW SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* - OFFICES AND BANKS, EDUCATIONAL AND GOVERNMENTAL END-MARKETS HAVE SHOWN POSITIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH

* - IN NCI‘S GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS SOUTH ATLANTIC, NEW ENGLAND AND EAST NORTH CENTRAL REGIONS SHOWED STRONGEST GROWTH

* - TARGETING AN ADDITIONAL $40 - $50 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS REDUCTIONS AND EFFICIENCIES BY END OF 2020

* -SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $24 TO $34 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: