Oct 20 (Reuters) - NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD:

* NCONDEZI AGREES NON-BINDING OFFER WITH GE AND CMEC​

* NCONDEZI ENERGY LTD - ‍NON-BINDING OFFER WITH CHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION AND GENERAL ELECTRIC SOUTH AFRICA LIMITED

* NCONDEZI ENERGY - ‍OFFER TO ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO DEVELOP, CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE INTEGRATED NCONDEZI 300MW COAL FIRED POWER PROJECT AND OPEN PIT COAL MINE IN TETE, MOZAMBIQUE​