Nov 16 (Reuters) - NCXX Group Inc

* Says co’s unit Titicaca Corp to syndicated loan contract for commitment line of 250 million yen and term loan of 300 million yen

* Says loans will be used for refinancing and working capital

* Says The Bank of Yokohama,Ltd. will serve as arranger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/P7st2x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)