BRIEF-NDA for Aeterna Zentaris' Macrilen granted PDUFA date

July 18 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* NDA for Macrilen for the evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults granted December 30, 2017 PDUFA date

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - company also announces that Mr. Kenneth Newport is no longer a member of board of directors effective as of July 12, 2017.

* Aeterna Zentaris - been accepted as a complete response to FDA's November 5, 2014 complete response letter and granted a PDUFA date of December 30, 2017