Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​

* NEC Corp is believed to be on track to post an increase in both sales and profit over the full year‍​ - Nikkei

* NEC Corp's sales in the April-September half are expected to rise about 10 percent to 1.3 trillion yen or so - Nikkei