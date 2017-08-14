BRIEF-Neff Corp announces receipt of superior proposal

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Neff Corp

* Neff Corporation announces receipt of superior proposal

* Neff Corp - Board determined acquisition proposal received from strategic bidder to acquire Co for $25 per share in cash constitutes “superior proposal”

* Neff Corp - Has provided notice to H&E of Board’s determination that fresh proposal constitutes a superior proposal

* Neff Corp - ‍Company's Board has not changed its recommendation in support of H&E merger​