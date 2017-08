June 29 (Reuters) - NEINOR HOMES SLU

* SAYS BUYS PORTFOLIO OF FULLY-PERMITTED LAND PLOT IN MADRID AND MALAGA FOR 68.5 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS TRANSACTION TAKES THE TOTAL ACQUIRED SINCE JAN. TO 147.1 MILLION EUROS REPRESENTING 74 PERCENT OF ANNUAL TARGET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)