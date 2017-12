BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics Says Received Notice Of Termination From Daiichi Of Collaboration Agreement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics:

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - ON DEC 6, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF TERMINATION FROM DAIICHI OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WHICH WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 4, 2018

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - CO WILL PAY TO DAIICHI A $12.5 MILLION TERMINATION PAYMENT AND ALL RIGHTS AND LICENSES GRANTED TO DAIICHI UNDER AGREEMENT

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - TERMINATION PAYMENT DOES NOT CHANGE CO'S S 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WHICH WAS PROVIDED IN FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOV 7 Source: (bit.ly/2BW7I5A) Further company coverage: