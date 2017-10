Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nelnet Inc

* Nelnet to acquire Great Lakes Educational Loan Services

* Nelnet Inc - ‍Nelnet will pay $150.0 million in cash for all of outstanding stock of Great Lakes​

* Nelnet - ‍agreement with Great Lakes Higher Education to acquire 100% of stock of Student Loan Servicing Co, Great Lakes Educational Loan Services