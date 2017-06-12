BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares

June 12 (Reuters) - Nemaska Lithium Inc

* Nemaska lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares and provides project update

* Nemaska lithium inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 47.6 million common shares of corporation at a price of $1.05 per share

* Nemaska lithium - intends to use proceeds for development of whabouchi lithium mine,whabouchi spodumene concentrator, shawinigan hydrometallurgical plant