Dec 14 (Reuters) - Abe Resources Inc:

* NEMASKA LITHIUM SIGNS DEAL FOR SALE OF SIRMAC PROPERTY TO ABE RESOURCES AND RECEIVES MINING LEASE FOR WHABOUCHI LITHIUM MINE

* NEMASKA LITHIUM - SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 100% INTEREST IN SIRMAC LITHIUM PROPERTY TO ABE RESOURCES

* NEMASKA LITHIUM INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, ABE WILL MAKE A $250,000 CASH PAYMENT AND ISSUE 15 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: