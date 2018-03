March 1 (Reuters) - Nemaura Medical Inc:

* NEMAURA ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES FOR SUGARBEAT® COMMERCIAL LAUNCH

* NEMAURA MEDICAL INC - ‍SUGARBEAT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH INITIALLY IN UK UPON ACHIEVING CE APPROVAL, WHICH IS ANTICIPATED IN COMING MONTHS​

* NEMAURA MEDICAL INC - ‍ADDITIONAL U.S. CLINICAL STUDIES TO FACILITATE FDA CLEARANCE ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q2​