Feb 5 (Reuters) - NEMETSCHEK SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: NEMETSCHEK SE: STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND OVER-PROPORTIONAL INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN 2017

* FY EBITDA 108 MILLION EUR VERSUS 88 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY CONSIDERABLE RISE IN GROUP REVENUE TO EUR 395.6 MILLION (+17.3%) DESPITE NEGATIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS

* FOR 2018, AS RESULT OF US TAX REFORM, TAX RATE IN GROUP EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 3 PP LOWER THAN INITIALLY ANTICIPATED: 26% TO 28%