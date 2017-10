Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE

* Says continues double-digit percentage growth with high profitability in the third quarter

* Says 9M revenue rose 18.1 percent to 289.8 million eur

* Says EBITDA margin as of September 30, 2017 with a high 26.4%​

* Says ‍forecast for fiscal year 2017 confirmed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: