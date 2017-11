Oct 31 (Reuters) - Neo Lithium Corp-

* Neo Lithium Corp. announces $20 million bought deal financing

* Neo Lithium - ‍net proceeds of offering expected to be used for advancement of co’s Tres Quebradas lithium project in Catamarca, Argentina

* Neo Lithium - ‍enters agreement with Cormark Securities to purchase 10.3 million shares of co at $1.95/share