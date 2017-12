Dec 18 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp:

* NEOPHOTONICS SAYS ON DEC 14, NEOPHOTONICS (CHINA) CO LTD ENTERED INTO A COMPREHENSIVE CREDIT GRANTING CONTRACT WITH CHINA CITIC BANK - SEC FILING

* NEOPHOTONICS CORP - CREDIT GRANTING CONTRACT PROVIDES FOR A CREDIT LINE IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF RMB 250 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY $37.8 MILLION)