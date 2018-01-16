FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 7:06 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Neopost names Geoffrey Godet as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Neopost Sa:

* Geoffrey Godet named Group Chief Executive Officer

* Denis Thiery is Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Moves followt decision to separate the functions of Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer

* Godet to focus on company’s transformation plans

* Geoffrey Godet, 40, a dual French and American citizen and a graduate of HEC, has spent his entire career with the Flatirons and Jouve Group, a leader in digital solutions for banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, aeronautics, publishing, media and education

