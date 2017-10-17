FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences Inc announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 17, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences Inc announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc

* Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences, Inc. announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company

* Neothetics Inc - ‍privately-held Evofem Biosciences will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neothetics in an all-stock transaction​

* Neothetics - ‍Invesco Asset Management entered securities purchase agreement to acquire additional $20 million of common stock in combined Co​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍transactions have been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Neothetics - Neothetics will be renamed Evofem Biosciences and will be under leadership of Evofem Biosciences’ CEO Saundra Pelletier​

* Neothetics Inc - merger ‍exchange ratio assumes $171.4 million in value of Co’s common stock will be issued to Evofem Biosciences stockholders in merger​

* Neothetics - current Neothetics stockholders to own about 13% of combined company & current Evofem stockholders to own about 87% of combined company​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍merger exchange ratio assumes $28.6 million in value of common stock being retained by Neothetics stockholders​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍following merger, company will be led by Saundra Pelletier as chief executive officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.