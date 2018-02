Feb 13 (Reuters) - Neovacs Sa:

* REG-NEOVACS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA REVIEW FROM LAST IDSMB REVIEW PRIOR TO FINAL RESULTS OF PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL OF IFNALPHA KINOID IN LUPUS

* NEOVACS SA - FINAL TRIAL RESULTS EXPECTED IN JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)