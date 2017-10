Oct 27 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 8.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 10.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT JUNE 30, 2017, AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.8 MLN​

* ‍TO OBTAIN RESULTS FROM PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL IN LUPUS IN JUNE 2018​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)