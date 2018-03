Feb 28 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* RAISES EUR 1 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND EUR 3.8 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUE‍​

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS’ MATURITY DATE FEB 26, 2020‍​

* BONDS SUBSCRIBED BY 3 EUROPEAN INVESTORS, PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUBSCRIBED BY 2 FRENCH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL OF IFNA KINOIDE LUPUS TREATMENT EXPECTED IN JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)