Nov 14 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc

* Neovasc announces results for the third quarter of 2017

* Neovasc Inc - ‍Revenues decreased 55% to $1.4 million for three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to revenues of $3.0 million ​

* Neovasc Inc - ‍Company anticipates that by end of 2018 all revenue will be derived from reducer product only​

* Neovasc Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.06