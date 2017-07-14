FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NEPI Rockcastle updates on merger terms, listing of co
July 14, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-NEPI Rockcastle updates on merger terms, listing of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - NEPI Rockcastle Plc:

* On 12 July, 539 million ordinary shares were listed and commenced trading on JSE at ZAR175.60per share, on Euronext Amsterdam at €11.33per share

* Rockcastle shareholders to receive 1 NEPI Rockcastle share for every 4.7 Rockcastle shares held on record date of 14 July 2017

* NEPI shareholders to receive 1 NEPI Rockcastle share for every 1 NEPI share held on record date of 14 July 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2upOiGK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

