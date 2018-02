Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* NEPTUNE AND TETRA BIO-PHARMA ENTER CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR PURIFIED CANNABINOID OIL-BASED PRODUCTS TARGETING PAIN AND INFLAMMATION

* TETRA BIO PHARMA- CO,NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES ENTERED DEAL FOR CO-DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF PURIFIED CANNABINOID OIL-BASED PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: