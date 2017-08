BRIEF-Neptune says for FY 2017 to record impairment on junket business of HK$365.9 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - Neptune Group Ltd

* FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017, GROUP WOULD RECORD AN IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS IN RESPECT OF JUNKET BUSINESS OF APPROXIMATELY HK$365.9 MILLION

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF AN ASSOCIATE OF APPROXIMATELY HK$62.9 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* VENETIAN MACAU LIMITED ISSUED WRITTEN NOTICE TO HOU WAN TO TERMINATE GAMING PROMOTION AGREEMENT WITH EFFECT FROM 30 AUGUST 2017

* EXPECTED THAT INTANGIBLE ASSETS IN RESPECT OF JUNKET BUSINESS OF HOU WAN WOULD BE FULLY IMPAIRED AS A RESULT OF TERMINATION NOTICE

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT GROUP WOULD CONTINUE TO RECORD A NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* COMPANY IS ASSESSING RECOVERABILITY OF OUTSTANDING ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES IN RELATION TO JUNKET BUSINESS OF HOU WAN

* CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSION WITH, AMONG OTHERS, HOU WAN IN RESPECT OF SETTLEMENT OF OUTSTANDING ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: