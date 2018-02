Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa:

* CEO SAYS NO COMMENT ON INTEREST IN PFIZER, MERCK CONSUMER HEALTH UNITS, BUT IS GENERALLY INTERESTED IN EXPANDING ITS CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS

* ZONE AMERICAS HEAD SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE LIMITED PRICE INCREASES IN THE U.S. THIS YEAR, COUNTS ON VOLUME GROWTH TO DRIVE IMPROVEMENT IN ORGANIC GROWTH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)