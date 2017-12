Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nestmedic SA:

* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, MCT (MEDYCZNYM CENTRUM TELEMONITORINGU SP. Z O. O.) AND ZENTRUM FÜR TELEMEDIZIN BAD KISSINGEN GMBH

* AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED UNTIL MAY 31, 2018

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT CO PROVIDES TWO PREGNABIT SYSTEMS AND ACCESS TO INTERPRET TELEKTG RECORDS IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)