Nov 24 (Reuters) - NET GAMING EUROPE AB:

* NON-RECURRING FINANCE COSTS IN Q3

* SAYS ‍REDEEMED AND REPAID PREVIOUS BOND LOAN​

* ‍EARLY REPAYMENT OF BOND LOAN AFFECTED Q3 WITH NON-RECURRING COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 26 MILLION​

* SAYS INTEREST EXPENSES WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER FROM NOW ON​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)