Oct 9 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT:

* REG-NET INSIGHT AB: NET INSIGHT DELIVERS LIVE OTT SOLUTION TO MEDIATECH IN HONG KONG

* ‍INITIAL ORDER VALUE FOR FIRST PHASE IS LESS THAN SEK 1 MILLION.​

* ‍PRODUCT ROLL-OUT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q4, 2017​