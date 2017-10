BRIEF-Net Insight Q2 sales down about 30 pct yoy

July 4 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT

* REG-NET INSIGHT REPORTING WEAKER-THAN-EXPECTED SALES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

* ‍NET SALES FOR Q2 2017 WERE DOWN BY SOME 30% ON CORRESPONDING QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR.​

* ‍SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES ARE EXPECTED AT SEK 90 - 95 MILLION, OPERATING LOSS IN SEK 25 - 30 MILLION INTERVAL​

* ‍ESTIMATED SALES FOR SECOND HALF-YEAR 2017 WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF 2016.​

* SAYS ‍SALES PROCESSES INVOLVE MORE PARTIES, TAKE LONGER AND ARE MORE COMPLEX THAN PREVIOUSLY​