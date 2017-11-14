FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Net Pacific Financial announces conversion of loans into shares of partner co
November 14, 2017

BRIEF-Net Pacific Financial announces conversion of loans into shares of partner co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Net Pacific Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Announces conversion of loans into shares of partner company

* Jetwin Investments entered agreement with borrower companies in Australia in relation to some of group’s loan portfolio​‍​

* Partner company is seeking to list on Australian Securities Exchange​

* Co to hold shares in partner company as an investment stake​

* Expects ‍conversion to have positive impact on consol EPS for group for financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

