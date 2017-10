Sept 26 (Reuters) - NetApp Inc -

* NetApp prices $800,000,000 of senior notes

* Prices $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.000% senior notes due 2019

* Prices $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.300% senior notes due 2024 that will bear interest at 3.300% per annum