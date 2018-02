BRIEF-NetApp Q3 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.89

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Netapp Inc:

* NETAPP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.89

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $1.525 BILLION TO $1.675 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $1.52 BILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.99

* SAYS Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.95-$1.03

* GAAP NET LOSS IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 INCLUDES A RESULTING ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $856 MILLION DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $1.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91, REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.75-$0.83​