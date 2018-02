Feb 26 (Reuters) - NETAS TELEKOM:

* AWARDED CLOUD DATABASE TENDER WORTH EUR 10.8 MILLION BY GRAND ISTANBUL AIRPORT CONTRACTOR IGA HAVALIMANLARI

* SIGNS SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION DEAL WORTH 7.9 MILLION EUROS, MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION DEAL TO BE SIGNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)