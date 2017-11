Nov 9 (Reuters) - NETBOOSTER SA:

* SAYS ARTEFACT IN 2017 EXPECTS REVENUE TO REACH EUR 10 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES STRATIGIC PLAN FOR 2018-2020‍​

* PLAN FOR 2018-2020: EXPECTS EBITDA BETWEEN 10 AND 15% OF THE GROSS MARGIN‍​

* STRATIGIC PLAN FOR 2018-2020: SEES GROSS MARGIN OF EUR 100 MLN‍​

* FOR 2017 THE NEW NETBOOSTER ARTEFACT GROUP SHOULD HAVE PROFORMA GROSS MARGIN OF OVER EUR 50 MILLION

* Q3 GROSS MARGIN EUR ‍​11.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2jgPR5y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)