BRIEF-NetEnt proposes unchanged dividend for 2017

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NetEnt:

* Q4 ‍REVENUES FOR Q4 INCREASED BY 4.7% TO SEK 419 (400) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 150 (156) MILLION, A DECREASE OF 3.9%​

* Q4 ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 152 (150) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.5%​

* SAYS ‍IN 2018, WE ARE INCREASING OUR COMMERCIAL FOCUS AND OPTIMIZING OUR ORGANIZATION TO MAKE SURE THAT REVENUES GROW MORE THAN COSTS​

* SAYS ‍FOR 2018, WE SEE CONDITIONS FOR PROFITABLE GROWTH, SUPPORTED BY A LARGE PIPELINE OF NEW GAMES, GROWING REVENUES FROM REGULATED MARKETS, MOBILE CHANNEL AND NEW CUSTOMERS TO BE LAUNCHED​

* SAYS ‍PROPOSED CASH DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SEK 2.25 (2.25) PER SHARE​