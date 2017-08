Aug 7 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* Netflix acquires Millarworld

* Netflix Inc - ‍terms of transaction weren't disclosed.​

* Netflix - ‍announced it acquired Millarworld, comic book publishing company founded by mark millar​

* Netflix says co & Millar to bring Millarworld's portfolio to life through films, series & kids' shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: