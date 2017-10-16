BRIEF-Netflix Inc reports quarterly earnings per share $0.29

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* Quarterly total earnings per share $0.29

* Quarterly revenue $2.99 billion versus $2.29 billion

* Quarterly total streaming net additions were 5.30 million versus co’s forecast of 4.4 million

* 4.45 million international streaming net additions in quarter versus co’s forecast of 3.65 million

* 0.85 million U.S. streaming net additions in quarter versus co’s forecast of 0.75 million

* Sees Q4 total earnings per share $0.41‍​

* Sees Q4 revenue $3.27 billion

* Sees 6.30 million total streaming net additions in Q4

* Sees Q4 total streaming revenue $3,169 million

* Sees 5.05‍​ million international streaming net additions in Q4

* Sees 1.25 million U.S. streaming net additions in Q4

* Says on track to exceed $11 billion in revenue in 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $3.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says free cash flow in Q3 totaled negative $465 million versus negative $506 million last year and negative $608 million in Q2‘17‍​‍​

* Says there is no change to our expectation for free cash flow for the full year 2017‍​

* Says “as we move into 2018, we aim to achieve steady improvement in international profitability and a growing operating margin‍​”

* Says existing members will be notified of recently announced price adjustments and prices will be adjusted on rolling basis over next few months

* Says we’ll spend $7 billion-$8 billion on content (on a P&L basis) in 2018

* Says “our future largely lies in exclusive original content”

* Says quarterly EPS of $0.29 included a pre-tax $51 million non-cash loss from F/X re-measurement on our euro bond Source text: bit.ly/2goGcZD Further company coverage: