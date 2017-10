Sept 14 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc

* Netflix Inc says co and Orange renewed agreement signed in 2014 for distribution of Netflix for Orange TV customers in France‍​

* Netflix Inc says co and Orange also have expanded their partnership to all countries in which Orange Group is present

* Netflix Inc says Netflix will be offered to Orange Poland customers in coming months as part of its TV offers; other launches will follow in 2018 Source text: (nflx.it/2eX27Th) Further company coverage: