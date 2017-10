BRIEF-Netgem Q3 revenue down at ‍​12.4 million euros

Oct 13 (Reuters) - NETGEM SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, THE GROUP’S CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO €35.9 MILLION

* FOR FY 2017, ACTIVITY IN EUROPE AND ASIA EXPECTED TO GROW SLIGHTLY VERSUS 2016

* FOR FY 2017, GROUP ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS BASE TO PASS 2 MILLION THRESHOLD

* SOFTWARE LICENSING TRANSITION IN MEXICO WILL NOT IMPACT THE FY 2017 OPERATING INCOME

* FY OPERATING INCOME 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH FY OPERATING INCOME 2016‍​

* END OF SEPT 2017, ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS BASE WENT UP 24% VERSUS END SEPT. 2016‍​